Crypterium (CRPT) Price Hits $0.20

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Crypterium coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $16.48 million and $196,709.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypterium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00061123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.76 or 0.00760776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00083829 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00041982 BTC.

Crypterium Coin Profile

CRPT is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 98,649,016 coins and its circulating supply is 83,651,465 coins. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Crypterium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.