CryptEx (CRX) Price Tops $15.66

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $785.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for $15.66 or 0.00040406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,845.45 or 1.00201045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00036903 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00076262 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000873 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About CryptEx

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

