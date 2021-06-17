Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Curis from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.83.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $7.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $693.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 2.95.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Curis will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Curis during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,777,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,341,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Curis by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

