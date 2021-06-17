Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $813.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 1.60. Cutera has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $47.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cutera will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cutera by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Cutera by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Cutera by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

