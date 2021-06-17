CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum Sells 10,045 Shares

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 10,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $42,791.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 830,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,202.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Leonard A. Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,400 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $18,920.00.

CVV stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.61. CVD Equipment Co. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 64.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVV. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 81,747 shares during the period. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

