CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $82,474,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $54,980,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 157,694 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 495,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,081,000 after purchasing an additional 141,171 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $141.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.25 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $92.61 and a 1-year high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

