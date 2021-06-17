Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) were up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 874,851 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 433,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLXPF shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Cybin in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cybin from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Cybin in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

