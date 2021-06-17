Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) dropped 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $29.80. Approximately 35,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,475,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

DADA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 215.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 37,220 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,935,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at $5,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

