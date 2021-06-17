Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 3,560 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 37,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 402,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,668,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $261.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

