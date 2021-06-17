Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,755 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.04. 603,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,029,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

