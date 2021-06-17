Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,391. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.70. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

