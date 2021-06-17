Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $25.07 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5,962.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 216,726 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $25,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.06.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.16. 74,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,416. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $136.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

