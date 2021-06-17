Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $40.35 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 0.6% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $40,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $284.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,480. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $199.29 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50. The company has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

