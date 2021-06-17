Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 18,954 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,954 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $34,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $366.53. 125,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist raised their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.48.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

