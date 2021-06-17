Daniel R. Chard Sells 7,079 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 7,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.12, for a total transaction of $1,990,048.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at $39,210,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Medifast stock opened at $272.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.65.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MED. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

