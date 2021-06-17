Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €53.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BN. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €58.92 ($69.32).

Shares of Danone stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting €59.34 ($69.81). 1,351,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €58.89.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

