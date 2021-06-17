Dash Market Capitalization Reaches $1.65 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Dash has a market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $371.66 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $162.13 or 0.00428886 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dash has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003990 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017650 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.63 or 0.01094209 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000159 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,185,621 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

