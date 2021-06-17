Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Receives $33.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In other Datto news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,059 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $137,958.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,458.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $470,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,012 shares of company stock worth $3,166,377 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Datto during the fourth quarter valued at $3,952,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

MSP traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $26.05. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77. Datto has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.53.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Datto will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

