David E. Shaw Sells 37,195 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 37,195 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $2,765,820.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 668,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -413.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.21. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 435.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,557,000 after buying an additional 449,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth about $1,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

