DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Down to $6.23

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.01. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $670.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 687.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.