Decentral Games (DG) Market Capitalization Tops $33.66 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for about $135.78 or 0.00348369 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $33.66 million and approximately $474,015.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 247,938 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

