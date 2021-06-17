Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Holdings Lowered by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P trimmed its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $327.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.94. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $353.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.53.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

