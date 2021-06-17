Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,343 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.14% of Deere & Company worth $161,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $330.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.39. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $148.19 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.