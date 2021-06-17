Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Stock Price Down 0%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $131.07 and last traded at $133.00. 6,209 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 2,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLVHF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.09.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

