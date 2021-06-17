Denison Mines (TSE:DML) PT Raised to C$2.50

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$1.70 target price on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE:DML opened at C$1.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.29. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.44.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total transaction of C$218,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$228,124.66. In the last three months, insiders have sold 697,300 shares of company stock worth $1,036,521.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

