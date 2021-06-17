Dent Achieves Market Cap of $338.92 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Dent has a total market cap of $338.92 million and approximately $31.24 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dent has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Dent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00023367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.16 or 0.00761943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00083309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.78 or 0.07723526 BTC.

About Dent

DENT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,261,255,759 coins. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.