DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stake Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 55,660 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,041,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,089,466,000 after buying an additional 1,089,635 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,056,000 after buying an additional 953,367 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,591,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 495,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after buying an additional 432,698 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

XRAY opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

