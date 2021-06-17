Desjardins Reiterates Hold Rating for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO)

Desjardins restated their hold rating on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$7.71 million for the quarter.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.