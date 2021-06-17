Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.39 ($8.70).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA opened at €10.43 ($12.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.72. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.