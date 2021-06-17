Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) Insider Buys £2,040 in Stock

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) insider Charles Holroyd acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.65) per share, with a total value of £2,040 ($2,665.27).

Dewhurst stock opened at GBX 2,020 ($26.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.24 million and a P/E ratio of 34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. Dewhurst plc has a 12 month low of GBX 851 ($11.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,200 ($28.74). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,974.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 4.25 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Dewhurst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

