Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

DEO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.33.

NYSE:DEO opened at $195.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $197.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

