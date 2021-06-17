Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Down 20.1% in May

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the May 13th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,055 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 106,928 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. 9.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:DFFN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 805,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,383. The firm has a market cap of $73.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

