Digitex City (DGTX) Price Reaches $0.0135 on Major Exchanges

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Digitex City coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00061795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00023963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.71 or 0.00773424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00083712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00042544 BTC.

About Digitex City

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

