Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $26,000 Position in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Marin Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marin Software by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 125,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marin Software alerts:

NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.59. Marin Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.