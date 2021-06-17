Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Short Interest Up 38.9% in May

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the May 13th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery makes up approximately 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCB stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.11. 1,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,710. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.