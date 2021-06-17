DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report $70.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.50 million to $71.90 million. DMC Global posted sales of $43.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year sales of $278.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.16 million to $287.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $367.50 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $425.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of BOOM stock traded down $3.65 on Thursday, hitting $56.03. The stock had a trading volume of 208,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,760. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.82. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -163.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in DMC Global by 576.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in DMC Global by 74.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DMC Global by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DMC Global by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

