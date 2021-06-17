DODO One Day Volume Reaches $20.26 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. One DODO coin can now be bought for $1.37 or 0.00003531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DODO has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. DODO has a total market cap of $151.98 million and approximately $20.26 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00061851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00023874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.64 or 0.00772175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00083546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042453 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

