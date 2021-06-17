Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,880,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,406 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.20% of Dollar General worth $583,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 84,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,171,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after buying an additional 78,293 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,133,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG opened at $211.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.53. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.