Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,985,000 after acquiring an additional 373,301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after acquiring an additional 589,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,181,000 after purchasing an additional 118,949 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,170 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,438. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.50.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.