Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,590 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 23.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,198,000 after purchasing an additional 908,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,769,000 after purchasing an additional 125,421 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,466,000 after acquiring an additional 255,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.10. 82,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,772,735. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.