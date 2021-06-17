Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.390–0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $60 million-61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.74 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.410–1.330 EPS.

NASDAQ DOMO traded up $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,269. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.13. Domo has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.14.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

