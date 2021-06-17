Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. Sells 7,306 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. sold 7,306 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $110,320.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,619.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $471.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.07.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $195.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 138.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 40,872 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the first quarter worth $61,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 288,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 62,057 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 111.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 29,689 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

