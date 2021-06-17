Douglas L. Young Sells 8,704 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LII opened at $328.58 on Thursday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.38 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.64.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,639,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lennox International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,384,000 after buying an additional 32,587 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 2,211.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 127,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LII shares. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research cut Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.50.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.