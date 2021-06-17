DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 849,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 13,388,542 shares.The stock last traded at $46.44 and had previously closed at $50.62.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities increased their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.95.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $34,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,528,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,987,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,872,655 shares of company stock worth $92,647,775 in the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after buying an additional 4,624,640 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,345,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,802,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

