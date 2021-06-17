Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Down to $23.54

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.54, but opened at $22.97. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 2,216 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFH shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFH. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $9,388,000. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $48,140,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $2,304,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $4,353,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

