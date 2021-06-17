Drep [new] Hits Market Capitalization of $22.55 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $22.55 million and $4.88 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00061277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00024952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.16 or 0.00767721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00084324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00042361 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.