Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Short Interest Update

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the May 13th total of 8,310,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

DNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,881. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion and a PE ratio of -28.12. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

