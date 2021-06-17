DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

DuPont de Nemours has decreased its dividend payment by 65.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. DuPont de Nemours has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.95.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

