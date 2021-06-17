DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.91 billion.DXC Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.720-0.760 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.97. 2,413,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,490. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.08, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $41.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.44.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

