DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on DZSI. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DZS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DZS in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 61.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,319,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 111,254 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of DZS in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,281,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 763.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 475,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DZS in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,220,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZS stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 339,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,665. DZS has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $621.54 million, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DZS will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

